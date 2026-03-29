DMK moves Balaji to Kovai, takes the fight to AIADMK bastion

COIMBATORE: In a surprise move, the DMK has decided to deploy former minister and Karur legislator V Senthil Balaji to contest from the Coimbatore South constituency.

For Balaji, who is the party’s election in-charge for the western region, the task is clear-cut: breach the AIADMK’s fort.

For long, DMK didn’t have a strong man to steer the party in Coimbatore, whereas rivals AIADMK and the BJP counted on SP Velumani and Vanathi Sreenivasan, respectively.

Ex-minister Velumani, who is the Thondamuthur MLA, is the AIADMK’s face in Coimbatore. Similarly, Vanathi, who is the incumbent MLA from Coimbatore South, is seen as the BJP’s representative from the western districts.

However, DMK lacks a strong face to manage party affairs in the district. By fielding Balaji, the DMK aims to rebuild the party structure in the district and project him as the face of the party in the western region.

The shifting of Balaji to Coimbatore has surprised many. As the candidate list suggests, DMK has given an opportunity to fresh faces by dropping many who lost in the previous election. Some party leaders who tried to contest from Coimbatore were not given the opportunity.

Even the choice of Coimbatore South is a calculated risk taken by the party. The constituency has a considerable number of minority votes in Ramanathapuram, Puliyakulam, parts of Ukkadam, Selvapuram, Kempatti Colony, Gandhipuram, Race Course, railway station, and other parts of Coimbatore city.