Express Impact: Flyovers to be kept open at night after public outcry

COIMBATORE: After a TNIE report on motorists decrying the closure of flyovers in the city at night, the police have now revoked their decision, bringing much-awaited relief to the people.

Earlier this month, police had announced the closure of four major flyovers, including Gandhipuram, Trichy Road, GD Naidu flyover on Avinashi Road, and the C Subramaniam flyover connecting Ukkadam and Aathupalam, between 10 pm and 6 am starting March 18. The decision was taken in response to a series of fatal accidents reported on these stretches late at night.

However, the move drew sharp criticism from residents and daily commuters, many of whom were forced to use the congested service road. Motorists complained of increased travel time and safety concerns, urging authorities to reconsider this blanket restriction.