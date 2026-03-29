Express Impact: Flyovers to be kept open at night after public outcry

COIMBATORE: After a TNIE report on motorists decrying the closure of flyovers in the city at night, the police have now revoked their decision, bringing much-awaited relief to the people.
Earlier this month, police had announced the closure of four major flyovers, including Gandhipuram, Trichy Road, GD Naidu flyover on Avinashi Road, and the C Subramaniam flyover connecting Ukkadam and Aathupalam, between 10 pm and 6 am starting March 18. The decision was taken in response to a series of fatal accidents reported on these stretches late at night.
However, the move drew sharp criticism from residents and daily commuters, many of whom were forced to use the congested service road. Motorists complained of increased travel time and safety concerns, urging authorities to reconsider this blanket restriction.
Taking note of the growing discontent, TNIE published a report titled 'Motorists urge police to reconsider shutdown of city's flyovers at night' on March 26, highlighting the plight of road users. Acting on feedback, police reviewed the decision and announced that all flyovers would remain open during night from Saturday onwards.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), S Ashok Kumar, said the reversal came after receiving extensive feedback from the public. "Following huge criticism from motorists, we have revoked our decision.
To ensure safety, we will deploy two patrol teams across the East and West zones to monitor illegal activities such as street racing on flyovers. Meanwhile, CCTV cameras are being installed on the GD Naidu flyover by the highways department, though their integration with the police control room is yet to be confirmed."