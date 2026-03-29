For six years, justice for husband and son has been our only prayer: family in Sathankulam custodial deaths

TENKASI: A deafening silence permeated the rental house in Tenkasi, where the family members of Jayaraj and Bennix–the father-son duo beaten to death by Sathankulam police in 2020– currently reside. Accompanying the overwhelming quiet are the framed photographs of wedding events, in which Jayaraj and Bennix had posed with their family members, hanging in the hall.

J Selvarani (60), Jayaraj’s wife and Bennix’s mother, was sitting on the kitchen floor, lost in her thoughts. J Persis (38), one of Jayaraj’s daughters, now works in Tenkasi, away from their home in Sathankulam. The streets, roadside mobile shops, and the church of the town have become a constant reminder of police brutality, said Selvarani, who has hardly visited the town over the past six years.

Persis, recalling the cruelty her father and younger brother had endured at the hands of the Sathankulam police, said, since the incident, there had not been a day her family did not cry. “Although my father and brother will not return, the recent conviction of nine police personnel in the Sathankulam custodial death case has finally consoled us. For years, we could not sleep peacefully.

I lost the love of my father and my brother. However, we hope that the punishment to be pronounced on Monday at the trial court in Madurai will ensure that nobody else in Tamil Nadu undergoes the torture they had gone through,” she said. The family further expressed their gratitude towards police constable Revathy, who spoke out about the custodial torture, as well as activists, political parties and the public for their support.