Karur DMK cadre surprised over Balaji's switch to Coimbatore

KARUR: The decision by the DMK headquarters to field senior leader V Senthil Balaji in the Coimbatore South constituency, instead of his native Karur, has surprised party cadre and supporters. Despite the unexpected move, party workers remain optimistic about the outcome, expressing confidence that the DMK is sure to win the Karur seat.

When Balaji was expected to be fielded in Karur, the party announced M Thyagarajan, trustee of the Thanthonimalai Kalyana Venkataramanaswamy Temple, as candidate. Talking to TNIE, DMK functionary VC Sekar said the party leadership is eyeing maximum number wins in the western region.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has strong faith in Balaji's ability to accomplish the mission, has therefore shifted him to Coimbatore. "He is sure to win and also secure victory for the party in at least 25 seats in western Tamil Nadu," Sekar said. The victory margin would have been around 30,000 votes had Balaji contested in Karur. That might now come down a bit, but a big win is assured, Sekar added.

Meanwhile, AIADMK and TVK attributed the change of constituency to conspiracy charges in connection with the September 27 stampede and also related to land issues pertaining to three major temples in the Karur Assembly segment.