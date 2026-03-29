Officials give nod to Vijay’s Perambur meet

CHENNAI: A day after TVK president Vijay cried foul at denial of permission for his election campaign at Mullai Nagar junction in Perambur constituency (scheduled for Saturday), the party got the green light to conduct a campaign at Vivekanandha First Street near Kodungaiyur from 2pm to 4pm on March 30, which was confirmed by S Geetha, the Returning Officer. Also, permission has been granted to accommodate 100 people, she told TNIE.

Meanwhile, Vijay has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately transfer/reassign 11 top state government officials, including Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and DGP G Venkatraman, to ensure a free and fair election and level playing field during the TN polls.

Vijay said the ECI should call for an urgent report from Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik on the issues he raised in a representation made to her, appoint special/police observers, ensure transparent and uniform permission systems, scrutinise all administrative decisions during the model code of conduct (MCC) period, and prevent the misuse of the enforcement machinery.

The other top officials that Vijay urged the ECI to transfer include: Home Secretary, Public Secretary, Secretary-I to Chief Minister M K Stalin, Finance Secretary, Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai, ADGP (Law and Order), IG/ADGP (Intelligence), DG/ADGP (Armed Police) and Chennai City Corporation Commissioner.