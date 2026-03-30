Off the cuff | Vijay chooses Tiruchy East debut, crowds surge as DMK faces new challenge

Vijay hasn’t just picked Tiruchy East to contest, he’s picked it to shake things up. Launching his first campaign here and stepping in as C Joseph Vijay sends a clear message, especially in a constituency with many churches and enthusiastic Gen Z voters.

Following a familiar Tamil Nadu political strategy, Vijay is mirroring the Dravidian majors who previously relied on this stronghold. When he appears, massive crowds follow, which complicates matters for the ruling side. What seemed like a comfortable ride for DMK ministers now feels less secure, despite their confident public appearance

Pearson Lenekar SR

Silent allies

Early strains in the DMK–Congress seat-sharing talks may have eased, but signs of a deeper disconnect linger. It took senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s intervention to seal a deal. Yet, the unease appears far from over.

Chief Minister MK Stalin is learnt to have confided in close aides that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has not spoken to him in six months. “What did I do to him? I don’t know why he has not spoken to me,” he is said to have remarked. The comment points to a relationship that may be cooler than the alliance suggests, raising questions over coordination

ENS

Ad due or adieu?

In Tirunelveli, functionaries across parties, including the DMK and the AIADMK, are facing the heat over long-pending advertisement dues to leading Tamil dailies. Sensing an opportunity, sections of the media fraternity have begun nudging defaulters to settle accounts. Some reporters have taken to social media to publicly call out delays, while others in advertisement teams have adopted a quieter tactic by holding back fresh political ads. The message, however, is clear. Clear your dues or risk losing visibility at a time when every inch of print space matters

Thinakaran Rajamani