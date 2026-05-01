Exit polls predict tough fight, TN leaders up their guard, prep cadres for D-Day

CHENNAI: With exit poll projections suggesting a highly competitive triangular fight, with all three alliances (DMK-led SPA, AIADMK-led NDA, and TVK) upbeat about their chances of forming the government in Tamil Nadu after May 4 election results, their leadership on Thursday asked the cadres and candidates not to lower their guard, and to prepare themselves for the D-Day.

DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin met the party functionaries at Anna Arivalayam (DMK headquarters) and asked them to stay vigil on the counting day. Similarly, TVK president C Joseph Vijay met his party candidates and instructed them to rush to Chennai as soon as their victory is announced in their respective constituencies.

Echoing a similar call, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged his party cadres not to lose heart over exit polls, most of which have predicted a victory for the DMK-led alliance in the Assembly election.

Stalin, who was on a vacation in Kodaikanal, was back in Chennai on Thursday. “After asking the mood following the exit poll results, he (Stalin) asked us to be careful on the result day since the margin is likely to be thin in most of the constituencies because of the four-cornered fight,” a DMK source said.