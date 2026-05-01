FIR on predicate offence does not mandate ED to register money laundering case, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: In a significant ruling, the Madras High Court has held that mere registration of an FIR on a predicate offence does not mandate the Enforcement Directorate to register a case on money laundering.

However, it pointed out that the subjective satisfaction of the authorised officer of the agency is essential for initiating proceedings on tainted money.

It also highlighted that it is up to the Central Agency to decide on initiating money laundering proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against seven ex-ministers belonging to the AIADMK.

The ruling was given by the first Bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan while dismissing the petitions filed by DMK MP R Girirajan seeking directions to the Enforcement Directorate to register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) based on the FIRs registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against seven former ministers of AIADMK over the corruption and misappropriation of public funds.

“The registration of FIR in a predicate offence does not ipso facto mandate the ED to register an ECIR, but it is only based on the satisfaction of the authorised officer from the predicate case and the materials available. This Court cannot substitute the satisfaction of ED, which is to be arrived at from the materials available, in accordance with the PML Act,” the Bench said in a recent order.

Despite refusing to grant the relief sought in the writ petitions and dismissing them, the Bench said, “However, we make it clear that it is for the ED to decide in respect of initiating any proceedings under the PMLA based on the materials available and we express no opinion.”