Jana Nayagan leak case: Madras HC denies anticipatory bail to one of the accused

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to one of the accused in the leak of actor-politician Vijay’s movie Jana Nayagan, which is awaiting the Central Board of Film Certification clearance for the formal release.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan on Thursday dismissed the application filed by D Uma Shankar of Thiruverkadu, who is employed as a manager at a popular textile showroom. He was accused by the cybercrime wing of the Greater Chennai Police of sharing the movie on the internet.

Additional public prosecutor KMD Muhilan, representing the police, vehemently opposed the pre-arrest bail application. He said the applicant, Uma Shankar, is a close friend of the brother of the first accused, Prashanth, a freelance film editor, who had allegedly copied the movie from a studio and passed it on to the others involved in the leak.

“Not only has the bail petitioner compressed and uploaded the movie on the internet, but also shared it with several persons through mobile phone. The interrogation of Uma Shankar is essential to find out the other persons involved in the offence,” he submitted.