Lord Kallalagar enters Vaigai on golden horse as lakhs flock to Madurai for Chithirai festival spectacle

MADURAI: An unbroken ocean of faith swept through the city on Friday as Lord Kallalagar mounted on the iconic golden horse vahana, made his ceremonial entry into the Vaigai river, marking the annual Chithirai festival. From the early hours, roads leading to the riverbanks were thronged with lakhs of devotees, many of whom had journeyed from across Tamil Nadu to witness the grand spectacle.

The moment the speakers blared the timeless ‘Vararu Vararu Alagar Vararu’ song, the vast assembly of people erupted in a collective surge of devotion. Lakhs of devotees who had gathered in the Vaigai river, their resonant chants of “Govinda Govinda” drowning out all other sound.

The Kallalagar procession, one of the largest festivals celebrated in Madurai, it had commenced from the Alagar hills on April 29th. Along the procession path, the deity was received at hundreds (over 450) of mandagapadis where special rituals were performed. By Thursday night, Lord Kallalagar had reached the Arulmigu Prasanna Venkatachalapathy temple in Tallakulam, in a golden palanquin.

Following which, as per tradition lord Kallalagar was adorned in green silk, a symbol of agricultural abundance, before being mounted on the golden horse vahana in the pre-dawn hours of Friday for the journey to the river.

Earlier in the morning, Lord Veera Raghava Perumal, mounted on a silver horse vahana, arrived on the northern banks to extend a ceremonial reception to Lord Kallalagar as the deity entered the Vaigai.

The Kallalagar procession entered the riverbank at 5:47 am and to the mandagapadi built within the riverbed. Before the entry, the procession circled the platform as thousands of devotees surged forward for darshan, offering prayers with oil lamps and ceaseless chants.