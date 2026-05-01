Lord Kallalagar enters Vaigai on golden horse as lakhs flock to Madurai for Chithirai festival spectacle

MADURAI: An unbroken ocean of faith swept through the city on Friday as Lord Kallalagar mounted on the iconic golden horse vahana, made his ceremonial entry into the Vaigai river, marking the annual Chithirai festival. From the early hours, roads leading to the riverbanks were thronged with lakhs of devotees, many of whom had journeyed from across Tamil Nadu to witness the grand spectacle.
The moment the speakers blared the timeless ‘Vararu Vararu Alagar Vararu’ song, the vast assembly of people erupted in a collective surge of devotion. Lakhs of devotees who had gathered in the Vaigai river, their resonant chants of “Govinda Govinda” drowning out all other sound.
The Kallalagar procession, one of the largest festivals celebrated in Madurai, it had commenced from the Alagar hills on April 29th. Along the procession path, the deity was received at hundreds (over 450) of mandagapadis where special rituals were performed. By Thursday night, Lord Kallalagar had reached the Arulmigu Prasanna Venkatachalapathy temple in Tallakulam, in a golden palanquin.
Following which, as per tradition lord Kallalagar was adorned in green silk, a symbol of agricultural abundance, before being mounted on the golden horse vahana in the pre-dawn hours of Friday for the journey to the river.
Earlier in the morning, Lord Veera Raghava Perumal, mounted on a silver horse vahana, arrived on the northern banks to extend a ceremonial reception to Lord Kallalagar as the deity entered the Vaigai.
The Kallalagar procession entered the riverbank at 5:47 am and to the mandagapadi built within the riverbed. Before the entry, the procession circled the platform as thousands of devotees surged forward for darshan, offering prayers with oil lamps and ceaseless chants.
Following the river entry, the procession wound its way along the Vaigai bank road to the Ramarayar Mandapam for the Theerthavari ritual. In a burst of festive energy, thousands of devotees, many dressed as Lord Kallalagar and Pathinettam Padi Karuppu, sprayed scented water using traditional leather bags known as 'thopparai'.
The festivities are scheduled to continue through the day with the deity’s visit to the Vandiyur Perumal temple, followed by the ritual at Thenur Mandapam, where Lord Kallalagar will symbolically lift the curse of Sage Manduka. The day will culminate late in the night with the eagerly awaited Dasavatar darshan at the Ramarayar Mandapam.
Elaborate arrangements were made by the authorities to manage the massive turnout. Drinking water kiosks and sanitation facilities were established along the entire procession route. However, some devotees at Goripalayam reported hardship due to the crushing density of the crowd.
A senior official from the Water Resources Department confirmed that the water flow in the Vaigai river had been deliberately regulated to maintain a lower current, prioritising public safety during the river-entry ritual.
"Every one atleast once should visit Madurai and attend the Chithirai festival to actually feel the vibe of Madurai. Though we had waited all night, upon seeing the golden horse we got energetic." Said D Shanthi, from Thiruparankundram.