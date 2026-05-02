Family seeks fresh autopsy in death of Pudukkottai Dalit youth who was in inter-caste relationship

PUDUKKOTTAI: The family of Hariharan, a 20-year-old Dalit youth who was in an inter-caste relationship and was later found dead in a quarry in Pudukkottai, on Friday submitted a written petition to the district Superintendent of Police seeking a re-postmortem, a probe into his missing mobile phone, and inclusion of more of the woman’s relatives in the first information report (FIR), alleging their involvement in his death.

In the petition, his father P Rajkumar, requested that the re-postmortem be conducted by a medical team from outside the district, to find his son’s missing mobile phone and add few relatives of the woman to the FIR.

He said his son had gone missing on April 21, allegedly after receiving a phone call from the woman, and was found dead in a quarry on April 23.

A case of suspicious death had been initially registered on April 24 and later altered it to include abetment of suicide and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against four persons, including the woman and her family members.

Police said further investigation was under way.

It may be noted that Hariharan had been in a relationship with a 20-year-old woman from a caste Hindu community.

The couple had reportedly eloped five months ago intending to marry but were later separated after both families were counselled at the Keeranur police station due to caste differences, said the police.