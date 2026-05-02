LPG refill delays persist in Chennai; single-cylinder households face up to 45-day gap between orders

CHENNAI: Though the waiting period for domestic LPG cylinder refills across Tamil Nadu has eased up relatively – some areas in Chennai, especially households with a single cylinder are not out of the woods yet.

Some Chennai areas such as Thuraipakkam, Karapakkam, Sholinganallur, Korattur, Old Washermenpet and Tondiarpet, are facing delays of at least 15 days, unlike most regions in Tamil Nadu, where the waiting period is witnessing a reduction from approximately 20 days to nearly 10 days. This has resulted in a gap of nearly 45 days between two orders for single-cylinder households.

Single-cylinder domestic users have urged authorities to allow purchase of an additional cylinder if delivery is not made within seven days of booking. Even though government guidelines suggest a 25-day interval between bookings, orders are registered in the system after 30 or 31 days.

After registration, it typically takes another 7-10 days to receive a one-time password (OTP), followed by at least another week for delivery, leading many customers to buy cylinders directly from agency offices.

R Saravanan, a resident of Sholinganallur, emphasised on the need for government intervention to prioritise deliveries for single-cylinder users, suggesting that consumers be allowed to purchase an additional cylinder if agencies fail to deliver on time.