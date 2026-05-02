Tamil Nadu CM Stalin confident of victory amid allies' posturing for share of power in govt

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed confidence on Friday that his party would win a decisive mandate on May 4. His remarks come amid mixed exit poll forecasts hinting at a hung Assembly and calls for power-sharing from Congress’s TN in-charge, Girish Chodankar.

Meanwhile, DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth, another DMK ally, said that she will reveal her stance on power-sharing on May 4 after the results.

Speaking at an event organised as part of May Day celebration in Chennai, Stalin said, “The benefit of the efforts put in by the party workers will be reaped on May 4. There would be no change. I am saying not just on the basis of exit polls, but on the basis of the feelings of the party workers that I see.”

Expressing confidence that DMK would return to power, he said, “The results will be out in a couple of days and I believe you all will receive good news.” The state would continue with the DMK’s principle of “everything for everyone”, he added.

Meanwhile, rebuffing Chodankar’s assertion that the party will no longer play a neutral role in TN politics, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai on Friday reiterated the party’s unflinching allegiance to the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.