Two men, cattle killed in lightning strike in Theni

THENI: Two persons and two cows died in Theni district after they struck by lightning in separate incidents since Thursday night.

In the first incident, Pandian (60), a farmer in Sithayagoundanpatti near Andipatti went to his field after rain subsided on Thursday night to bring back his two cows to the shed. At that time, a lightning bolt struck, killing Pandian and the cattle on the spot.

Local residents retrieved the body and sent it to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Andipatti police have registered a case.

In the second incident, B Karthi Eswaran (24), from South Street, Kanni Sevai Servai, Chinnamanur, died after being struck by lightning while involved in farm works in his field on Friday afternoon. Chinnamanur police registered a case.

Further, ten persons, including a police personnel who was on security duty, suffered injuries after they were struck by lightning atop the hill during the Chitra Pournami festival at the Mangala Devi Kannagi Temple.

The temple, located along the Tamil Nadu - Kerala border, drew a large crowd for the annual festival.

The incident occurred in the evening when devotees were climbing down the hill after darshan. A sudden spell of thunder and lightning led to a powerful strike, in which Ansar, a constable from the Idukki Armed Reserve, was thrown aside. He suffered fracture in his left elbow.

He was given first aid at the Kumily Government Primary Health Centre and later shifted to a private hospital. Several devotees also lost balance due to the impact and sustained injuries.

Officials rescued the injured and admitted them for treatment. Though no external burn injuries were reported, doctors are closely monitoring them for shock-related complications.