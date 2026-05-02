'Will wait': TN restaurants decide not to jack up menu prices immediately after LPG price hike

CHENNAI: While the latest hike in the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders used by hotels and restaurants – already hit by closures and job losses due to Gulf war – has added fuel to the fire by upping the cost burden of the hospitality industry, hotel associations in Tamil Nadu have taken a wait-and-see approach before taking any action on jacking up menu prices.

For the time being, they are holding back on increasing the food prices despite the operational strain. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has jumped by over Rs 990 to Rs 3,237, from Rs 2,246.5.

M Venkadasubbu, president of the Tamil Nadu Hotels Association, described the hike as “unavoidable” given the global situation, and hinted at not passing on costs to consumers. “Rather than immediately increasing food prices, we prefer to wait,” he said, adding that the industry will monitor the situation over the coming weeks.