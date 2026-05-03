22,000 cops to be deployed across Chennai to ensure smooth vote counting

CHENNAI: Around 22,000 police personnel are set to be deployed across Chennai on Monday for counting of votes polled during the April 23 Assembly election, with four-layer security in place at counting centres. EVMs from 16 constituencies in the city have been secured at Queen Mary’s College, Loyola College and Anna University under armed guard. The centres are under round-the-clock surveillance.

On the counting day, personnel from the city police, Armed Reserve, Special Police and Central Armed Police Forces will be deployed at the centres and across the city to maintain law and order. Only authorised persons with valid Election Commission-issued ID cards will be allowed inside the counting centres.

Mobile phones, cameras and other electronic devices have been banned inside the counting halls, except for election observers.

Media personnel with valid passes will be allowed up to a designated point. Strict checks will be carried out at entry points, and re-entry will not be permitted without proper authorisation. Persons under the influence of alcohol and those carrying prohibited items will not be allowed on the premises.