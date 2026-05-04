Home-alone woman found dead in Coimbatore; murder for gain suspected

COIMBATORE: A 59-year-old woman residing alone at her apartment in a gated community in Sungam was found dead with her throat slit on Sunday morning. The police suspect that a person known to her murdered her in order to steal her jewellery.

The deceased has been identified as T Gomathi. According to the police, Gomathi’s husband Thangaraj passed away ten years ago. Her son and daughter are living abroad. Gomathi had been residing alone in the apartment for the past several years.

Against this backdrop, Gomathi was scheduled to undergo eye surgery. Accordingly, her daughter T Radhika flew down from London on Sunday morning. When she reached the apartment, she saw the door open and her mother lying dead. She also found the gold chains and a pair of earrings Gomathi wore, and her mobile phone, missing, the police said.Radhika informed the police, who then held an investigation.The police suspect a person known to Gomathi murdered her between 11 am and 12 pm on Saturday.

It may be noted that in early March this year, an 82-year-old woman residing alone was found dead at a gated community complex on Nanjundapuram Road in Ramanathapuram of the city.

Killer possibly known to woman, say police

Gomathi’s daughter T Radhika, who flew down from London on Sunday morning, found her mother lying dead with her throat slit. The police suspect a person known to Gomathi murdered her on Saturday and that the crime was committed for gain