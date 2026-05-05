Sengottaiyan's instincts get it right again, secures MLA post for 10th time

CHENNAI: In Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, KA Sengottaiyan has built a reputation for being on the right side of every major turning point. The 2026 election proved no different.

At 78, the Erode strongman has once again demonstrated his instinct for timing, retaining the Gobichettipalayam seat under the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) banner, even as several veterans struggled to hold ground.

First elected at the age of 29, Sengottaiyan is now one of the longest-serving legislators in the state, alongside senior DMK leader Duraimurugan. While Duraimurugan lost this election, Sengottaiyan has retained his seat. His political journey reflects a series of pivotal choices made at turning points in the state’s history.

Nearly four decades later, he made yet another calculated shift. After being expelled from the AIADMK in 2025 over his demand of bringing back expelled leaders O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran, he joined actor Vijay’s TVK, a party entering the electoral arena without a major alliance or an established leadership base. In the 2026 election, Sengottaiyan polled 81,628 votes to defeat DMK candidate N Nallasivam, who polled 64,933 votes.

The decisive mandate also marked his 10th term as MLA and his fifth consecutive victory from the constituency. His victory is particularly significant as it marks one of the rare instances since 1971 when the AIADMK has lost the Gobichettipalayam seat.

Addressing media persons on Monday, Sengottaiyan said, “Vijay has now become the CM of the state. Today, he stands before people as a leader of hope.”

(With inputs from R Kirubakaran @ Erode)