Tamil Nadu polls: State's 'heart' opens up to TVK

TIRUCHY: Out of the 41 constituencies in the nine districts in the central region of Tamil Nadu -- considered to be a swing region — Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by Vijay, acted as a disruptor to the victory of the candidates of the alliances led by both the Dravidian majors. The outcome, in some constituencies, has oscillated in favour of the TVK.

TVK won in 12 seats, while the DMK allies got victory in 21 seats, and the AIADMK allies won in eight constituencies.

However, the aura of the TVK factor put its candidates in second spot in most of the places, with third in some. In the central region, some of the senior ministers, including S Reghupathy and KN Nehru, had a close fight with unfamiliar TVK candidates, resulting in their victories in thin margins.

DMK minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi lost to a TVK candidate while another DMK scion TRB Rajaa lost his Mannargudi seat to AMMK’s S Kamaraj.

However, the DMK managed to hold the fort in the core delta districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagappattinam, and Mayiladuthurai.