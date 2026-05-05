Tamil Nadu polls: Vijay wave powers newcomers as big names face defeat

CHENNAI: Madurai Central emerged as one of the most striking upsets of the election, defying expectations built around high-profile contenders. In a contest featuring former finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and filmmaker-turned-politician Sundar C, it was an unlikely challenger who stole the show on counting day.

S Madhar Badhurudeen, a meat shop owner with little presence in mainstream political discourse, secured a decisive victory, mirroring a broader trend in which relatively unknown faces, buoyed by Vijay’s popularity, eclipsed established names. He won by a margin of 19,128 votes.

The result was far from isolated. Across constituencies, several former ministers and seasoned politicians were unseated by candidates from modest backgrounds, including an auto driver, homemakers, disabled person and a photographer, signalling a shift in voter preference.

In Avanashi (SC), homemaker S Kamali defeated Union Minister L Murugan. In Ranipet, homemaker Thahira defeated four-time MLA and minister R Gandhi, reinforcing the trend. In Chennai, grassroots contenders made a mark. Auto driver K V Vijay Damu defeated AIADMK veteran D Jayakumar by 14,249 votes.