Tamil Nadu polls: TVK wipes out Seeman's NTK, party loses half of its vote base

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), led by Seeman, has suffered a significant electoral setback in the Assembly polls, with its vote share nearly halving — a development that has triggered concerns within the party over its ability to retain and expand its support base.

The decline is particularly striking as it comes less than two years after NTK crossed the 8% vote share mark in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and secured recognition as a state party. In the current election, however, the party’s vote share dropped to 4%.

According to party sources, NTK secured around 19.72 lakh votes out of the total 4.87 crore votes polled. This marks a steep fall from the over 35 lakh votes (8.22%) it had garnered in the parliamentary elections — a loss of nearly 16 lakh votes.

Within the party, the emergence of TVK, led by actor Vijay, is widely seen as a key factor behind the slide. Leaders acknowledged that a section of NTK’s support base, particularly young voters, appears to have shifted towards TVK, drawn by its fresh appeal and leadership projection.