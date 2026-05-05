TVK chief Vijay does an MGR, but scores more in vote-share

CHENNAI: When actor Vijay launched the TVK in February 2024 and declared he would contest all 234 Assembly constituencies without alliances, it was widely dismissed as yet another star-led political experiment.

The verdict on May 4, however, has emphatically upended that perception. In his maiden electoral outing, Vijay has steered his party to emerge as the single largest formation, a performance that places him next only to MGR in terms of impact in a debut election.

Tamil Nadu has seen several actors venture into politics, but Vijay’s ascent is striking for its lack of political lineage or organisational inheritance. Even before this Assembly breakthrough, his grassroots base had shown early signs of electoral traction: as many as 129 members of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam won in the local body elections in 2021 without the backing of any political party.

When MGR founded the AIADMK in 1972 and went to the polls in 1977, he contested 200 seats and won 130, securing a 30.4 per cent vote share. Importantly, he carried with him years of organisational experience within the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, along with a vast and loyal fan base cultivated over decades in cinema. He went on to form the government as chief minister.