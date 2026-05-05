TVK and AIADMK in talks as Vijay seeks majority support, claims Leemarose Martin

CHENNAI: AIADMK MLA-elect Leemarose Martin on Tuesday claimed that party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is in talks to extend support to actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to help form a stable government.
Speaking to reporters in Lalgudi, she said discussions were ongoing between the two leaders, although she did not provide further details.
Leemarose Martin, wife of “lottery baron” Santiago Martin, won a closely contested election from the Lalgudi Assembly constituency in Tiruchirappalli district. Her son-in-law, Aadhav Arjuna, contested on a TVK ticket and won from the Villivakkam constituency in Chennai.
The TVK, launched in 2024, delivered a strong performance in its maiden election, winning 108 of the 234 Assembly seats. However, it requires the support of at least 12 additional MLAs to secure a majority.
The party is reportedly in discussions with several political groups in the state, including the Congress, as it explores options to form a government. A late-night Zoom meeting was also held by the Congress to take a final call on a possible alliance with TVK in Tamil Nadu.
(With inputs from PTI)