TVK and AIADMK in talks as Vijay seeks majority support, claims Leemarose Martin

CHENNAI: AIADMK MLA-elect Leemarose Martin on Tuesday claimed that party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is in talks to extend support to actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to help form a stable government.

Speaking to reporters in Lalgudi, she said discussions were ongoing between the two leaders, although she did not provide further details.

Leemarose Martin, wife of “lottery baron” Santiago Martin, won a closely contested election from the Lalgudi Assembly constituency in Tiruchirappalli district. Her son-in-law, Aadhav Arjuna, contested on a TVK ticket and won from the Villivakkam constituency in Chennai.