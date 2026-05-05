TVK led govt's oath taking ceremony likely on May 7 even as uncertainity looms

CHENNAI: A day after TVK’s electoral success unseated the DMK from power, M K Stalin on Tuesday resigned as Chief Minister, saying his party will function in the opposition. TVK chief Vijay expressed confidence in forming the government despite being short of a majority.
TVK has won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, 10 short of the simple majority. Vijay informed Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar that as the single largest party, TVK should be invited to form the government. “We request an opportunity to demonstrate our majority,” he said in an e-mail communication, according to party sources.
The party has arranged for its MLAs to stay at a resort in Mamallapuram ahead of Vijay’s swearing-in planned on May 7. Vijay met party MLAs at the headquarters and assured them of government formation.
TNIE coudn't independently verify this.
The Congress, which won five seats, is yet to decide on support. “The decision on extending support to TVK will be made by the Congress high command,” a senior leader said.
In the April 23 elections, TVK secured 108 seats, while the DMK won 59. The AIADMK got 47 seats, PMK four, and BJP and AMMK one each. DMK allies IUML, CPI, CPI(M), and VCK won two seats each, while DMDK secured one.
Governor Arlekar accepted Stalin’s resignation and asked him to continue until alternative arrangements are made. Stalin said the DMK would function as a strong opposition.
TVK emerged as the single largest in its debut, less than two years after its formation in February 2024. Vijay won from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East and is likely to retain Perambur. TVK secured a 34.92 per cent vote share.
At a meeting, TVK MLAs elected Vijay as legislature party leader. Party leaders said a decision on forming the government would be taken by the leadership.
VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said the verdict pointed to a coalition government. “There's no absolute majority for TVK to form the government on its own. It needs support from other parties,” he said, adding that his party would continue its alliance with the DMK. CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam said it was for TVK to prove its majority. DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth said her party would continue ties with the DMK.
Stalin visited Kolathur, where he lost to TVK’s V S Babu by 8,795 votes, and thanked voters. DMK leaders later met him to discuss the situation.
TVK also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising its performance. “The well-being of our people remains our only goal. Transcending politics, we shall focus on the state's progress and the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu. We look forward to the Union Government's support in this endeavor,” the party said.
(With inputs from PTI)