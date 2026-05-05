TVK MLAs unanimously elect Vijay as legislative party leader, promise grass roots service

After the stunning victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, TVK chief Vijay on Tuesday held a meeting with the party's new MLAs, who unanimously elected him as the legislative party leader.

While the official agenda was the selection of a floor leader, the voices emerging from the meeting spoke of a broader mandate -- one centred on grassroots service.

For many of the 108 newly elected MLAs, the primary takeaway from the leadership meeting was a sobering reminder of their responsibilities.

TVK leader Arunraj IRS, speaking to reporters, emphasised that the victory was not being viewed as a conquest but as a duty.

"Basically, he (Vijay) said that this is a huge responsibility which the people have given us," Arunraj said, reflecting on Vijay's address to the candidates.

"It's not any post or authority; it's a service mandate...we should always deliver to the lowest strata of people."

The diversity of the elected representatives has become a focal point for supporters.

V M Mustafa, the MLA-elect from Madurai Central constituency, pointed out that the party's success was built on inclusive representation that challenged the status quo.