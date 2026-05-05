Vijay chairs meeting of TVK MLAs amid speculations of coalition government in TN

After delivering a stunning perfomance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections by gaining over 100 seats in his party's electoral debut, TVK chief and actor-turned politician Vijay on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the newly elected legislators.

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 seats, while DMK and AIADMK got 59 and 47, respectively.

TVK needs 118 MLAs in the 234-member House to form the government.

Vijay received a rousing welcome from party members and several MLAs who, like him, made their electoral debut at the TVK headquarters.

He convened the meeting of party MLAs to discuss the election of the legislature party leader and their conduct in the Assembly, an MLA said.

Earlier, the TVK chief paid floral tributes to Periyar E V Ramasamy, B R Ambedkar, K Kamaraj, Velu Nachiyar, and Anjalai Ammal, whom the party regards as its ideological leaders, at its headquarters.

During the meeting, the MLAs will present their victory certificates to the party leader and discuss strategies to form the government, said TVK leader Nanjil Sampath.

Asked how TVK would secure a simple majority, as it is short by 10 MLAs, Sampath told reporters that the party leader would work it out.

"I am confident of a positive outcome, and good news can be expected soon," he said.

Earlier in the day, Vijay wrote to the Lok Bhavan staking claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

According to a TVK source, the party had sought two weeks to prove the majority on the floor of the Assembly House.

Meanwhile, a heavy posse of police has been deployed outside the Panaiyur residence of Vijay, who had won from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituencies.