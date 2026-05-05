Vijay writes to Lok Bhavan, stakes claim to form govt after TVK emerges as single-largest party in TN

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has written to Lok Bhavan, staking a claim to form the government after his party emerged as the single-largest party in the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, even as it fell short of a majority.

He informed the Governor that the party had secured 108 seats, and being the single largest party, it should be invited to form the government.

"We request an opportunity to demonstrate our majority," Vijay had said in an e-mail communication to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, a source in the TVK said.

An official said the Governor is likely to consult legal experts before inviting Vijay to form the government, as no party has secured a clear majority in the election held on April 23.

The TVK source added that the party had sought two weeks to prove the majority on the floor of the Assembly House.

Meanwhile, a heavy posse of police has been deployed outside the Panaiyur residence of Vijay, who had won from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituencies.

He is likely to surrender one seat and would retain Perambur in Chennai.

"Vijay does not need to form a majority government.

He can be invited by the Governor to form the government and take a floor test and dare the DMK and AIADMK to vote him out," says commentator and political analyst Sumanth Raman.