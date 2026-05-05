TVK upends decades-old Dravidian duopoly, emerges as single-largest party in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The two-year-old TVK, led by Vijay, on Monday brought down the curtains on the six-decade-old bipolar politics dominated by the Dravidian majors, the DMK and the AIADMK, by emerging as the single-largest party in the 2026 Assembly election. No party has ever won 108 seats in its debut Assembly election single-handed.

This election, however, resulted in a hung Assembly in the state. The members of the 17th Tamil Nadu Assembly being sworn in with Vijay as chief minister will now depend not on votes already cast, but on the political calculations over the next few days.

Within a day or two, the TVK’s legislative members are expected to meet and elect Vijay as its leader. Following this, as the TVK has emerged as the single largest party, Vijay can meet Governor Rajendra Arlekar and stake claim to forming the next government. As per the procedure, the governor will ask him to prove his party’s majority within a time frame. It may be one week or one month, as it is at his discretion.

After the formation of the new government, the newly-elected MLAs will take the oath in the state Assembly. Governor Arlekar has been in Thiruvananthapuram since Kerala also underwent elections. He is likely to reach Chennai within a day or two.

As the TVK could not reach the magic number of 118 to form a government on its own, the party has few options but to seek the support of some of the allies of the DMK and the AIADMK.