TVK makes strong debut in Erode district, wins five of eight seats

ERODE: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made a strong debut by winning five of the eight Assembly constituencies in Erode district. The party captured three seats from the DMK alliance and two from the AIADMK alliance. The AIADMK retained the remaining three seats, while the DMK failed to open its account in the district.

Before the election, the DMK alliance held Erode East, Erode West, and Anthiyur, while the AIADMK alliance controlled the other five - Perundurai, Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, and Bhavanisagar. Only Modakkurichi was with its ally BJP.

Notably, Gobichettipalayam, an AIADMK stronghold since 2001, has been retained by former minister KA Sengottaiyan who shifted from the AIADMK to the TVK. He won against DMK's N Nallasivam, marking TVK's breakthrough into an AIADMK bastion.

Erode East has seen frequent polls in recent years. In the 2021 Assembly election, Congress's Thirumagan Evera won the seat for the DMK alliance.

After his death, his father EVKS Elangovan retained it in the 2023 by-election. Following Elangovan's demise, the DMK contested directly in the second by-election and won, marking the third time the seat changed hands within five years.

In this election, DMK allotted the seat to Congress again, which fielded Gopinath Palaniyappan. He lost to TVK candidate M Vijay Balaji, who polled 69,747 votes and won by a margin of 23,966 votes.