TVK makes strong gains in Salem, sweeps Namakkal; DMK draws blank in both districts

SALEM/NAMAKKAL: The electoral landscape in Salem and Namakkal districts witnessed a significant shift in the latest results, with the AIADMK's earlier dominance being challenged and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) making notable inroads, while the DMK failed to secure a single seat in both districts.

In Salem, which has 11 Assembly constituencies, the AIADMK had earlier won 10 seats in both the 2016 and 2021 elections, with the lone exception being Salem North, which was retained by DMK Minister R Rajendran in both elections. However, this time, the trend changed considerably, with TVK securing four constituencies, leaving AIADMK with seven seats and the DMK drawing a blank.

In the Edappadi constituency, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, contesting for the eighth time, won with 1,48,933 votes, registering a margin of 98,110 votes, which is the highest margin recorded in the constituency so far. While his victory was decisive, what stood out was the performance of an independent candidate, K Premkumar, who secured the second position with the support of TVK after the party's official candidate's nomination was rejected.

This made Edappadi the only constituency among the 234 in Tamil Nadu where an independent candidate finished as the runner-up. The DMK was pushed to the third position, securing 44,011 votes.