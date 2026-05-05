Vijay's party sweeps 14 of 16 seats in Chennai as TVK storms DMK bastion

CHENNAI: In a major political shift, Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has captured 14 of Chennai’s 16 Assembly seats. The ruling DMK managed to retain only two — Chepauk-Triplicane, held by Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, and the Harbour constituency, won by P K Sekarbabu. Notably, Chief Minister M K Stalin lost his stronghold of Kolathur, a seat he had held since 2011, to TVK’s V S Babu by a margin of 9,121 votes.

While Udhayanidhi won by a margin of 7,140 votes against TVK’s D Selvam, Sekarbabu won by a margin of 11,750 votes against Sinora P S Ashok who got 33,504 votes.

Historically, Chennai has been a DMK bastion. Even during the 1957 Assembly elections — before the DMK was officially recognised as a political party — it secured 15 seats across the state, including the key Chennai constituencies of Egmore, Thousand Lights and Perambur

After gaining recognition in 1962, the DMK just secured 50 seats across the state, but managed to win five of 11 constituencies in Chennai. The party’s hold over the city strengthened in 1967 under C N Annadurai, when it won 179 seats statewide, including 10 of 12 constituencies in Chennai. In 1971, the party continued its strong run, winning 205 seats across TN and eight in Chennai.