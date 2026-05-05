Whistle rings through West TN: TVK makes deep inroads into AIADMK stronghold

COIMBATORE: The Western region, traditionally considered the AIADMK’s stronghold, has been breached by the TVK and they’ve done so in a significant manner. While the AIADMK managed to win only 19 constituencies, TVK surged ahead in 27 seats.

Among AIADMK’s allies, the PMK and the BJP secured one seat each. On the other hand, the DMK won seven constituencies while its allies — the KMDK and the CPI — won two. TVK’s domination in the region, with 57 constituencies, overshadows that of the Dravidian majors, as the AIADMK had won 35 constituencies in the region in 2021, while its allies PMK and BJP secured four and two seats respectively.

Moreover, TVK candidates secured the second position in several constituencies, pushing both AIADMK and DMK alliance candidates into third position, suggesting actor-politician C Joseph Vijay’s popularity among various sections of the party. Notably, TVK’s strongman KA Sengottaiyan won the Gobichettipalayam constituency with 82,612 votes.

Despite actor-turned-politician Vijay campaigning only once in Avinashi, a reserved constituency, for the entire Western region, it appears that voters backed the party despite alleged distribution of cash and gifts by the two Dravidian majors.