Cadre throng Panaiyur as TVK readies for takeover

CHENNAI: Supporters gathered in large numbers outside the TVK’s Panaiyur headquarters, celebrating the party’s strong showing in the Assembly polls, as Vijay held key consultations with newly-elected MLAs on government formation.

The 2026 Assembly election has set off a charged political moment in Tamil Nadu, with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as a major force in its first electoral outing. The party won 108 seats, falling short of the 118 required for a majority, but positioning itself at the centre of formation.

The mood was evident on the ground outside the party’s Panaiyur headquarters in Chennai, where celebrations began nearly a kilometre away. Over 300 supporters from across the state gathered to catch a glimpse of TVK president C Joseph Vijay. Dressed in white shirts and khaki pants, cadre across age groups arrived with garlands, raising slogans amid tight security.

Speaking to TNIE, H Sridevi from Mandaveli, said, “I came here because I was happy. It feels like a personal victory for me, as if someone from my own home has won. I have seen him earlier and got his autograph twice as an actor. But today, I came here to see him as chief minister.”