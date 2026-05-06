Cadre throng Panaiyur as TVK readies for takeover

CHENNAI: Supporters gathered in large numbers outside the TVK’s Panaiyur headquarters, celebrating the party’s strong showing in the Assembly polls, as Vijay held key consultations with newly-elected MLAs on government formation.
The 2026 Assembly election has set off a charged political moment in Tamil Nadu, with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as a major force in its first electoral outing. The party won 108 seats, falling short of the 118 required for a majority, but positioning itself at the centre of formation.
The mood was evident on the ground outside the party’s Panaiyur headquarters in Chennai, where celebrations began nearly a kilometre away. Over 300 supporters from across the state gathered to catch a glimpse of TVK president C Joseph Vijay. Dressed in white shirts and khaki pants, cadre across age groups arrived with garlands, raising slogans amid tight security.
Speaking to TNIE, H Sridevi from Mandaveli, said, “I came here because I was happy. It feels like a personal victory for me, as if someone from my own home has won. I have seen him earlier and got his autograph twice as an actor. But today, I came here to see him as chief minister.”
Vijay met the party’s newly-elected MLAs and held consultations with senior functionaries at the headquarters. The meeting, which lasted for over an hour, focused on the next steps as the party seeks to form the government. Sources said Vijay was unanimously elected leader of the Legislature Party and is likely to be projected as the CM candidate.
Party leaders indicated that efforts are under way to secure support. “We unanimously elected our leader as the Assembly leader, and he congratulated everyone,” said Arun, senior TVK leader and Tiruchengode MLA, a former IRS officer.
Vijay, in a post on X, also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for their greetings, stating that public welfare would remain the party’s focus.