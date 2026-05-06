TN Assembly polls: Caught in ‘Vijay wave’, victory margin dips below 1,000 in 15 Assembly seats

COIMBATORE: With the ‘Vijay wave’ sweeping across the state in the just-concluded Assembly election, the three-cornered fight between TVK, DMK and AIADMK was so intense that the victory margin of many candidates was less that 1,000 votes in 15 constituencies, and between 1,000 and 2,000 in another 12 segments.

DMK’s Minister for Cooperation KR Periyakaruppan, who had been on a winning streak at Tiruppattur since his debut in 2006, was in for a rude shock when he was defeated by an unprecedented ‘one’ vote by TVK’s R Seenivasa Sethupathy.

AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy (74,553 votes), who won last time by just over 3,000 votes, was defeated by DMK’s PS Srinivasan (74,691) by a margin of 138 votes in Veppanahalli. TVK, which was pushed to third place here, had polled close to 64,000 votes.

Another AIADMK former minister, N Thalavai Sundaram, who won by a margin of 16,213 votes last time, had to fight till the last round against DMK’s R Mahesh in Kanniyakumari. In the end, he won by a margin of 214 votes, amidst opposition by Mahesh about 823 postal votes being declared invalid.

In Polur constituency as well, the fight between TVK, DMDK and PMK was vigorous, with all three parties securing over 60,000 votes. In the end, TVK candidate R Abishek defeated DMDK’s P Saravanan by a margin of 227 votes.