Madras HC reserves orders on bail plea of Savukku Shankar

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has reserved the orders on a petition filed by YouTuber Savukku Shankar praying for bail in an attempt to murder case registered against him by the Puzhal police for allegedly attacking the police personnel while escorting him to the Puzhal Central Prison after arresting him in Andhra Pradesh in April.

After hearing the arguments made by advocate Arun Anbumani, representing the YouTuber, and additional public prosecutor (APP) A Damodharan, appearing for the Greater Chennai Police, Justice L Victoria Gowri reserved the orders on Thursday.

The counsel for the petitioner alleged that the police had been foisting one case after another on the YouTuber, and the present case was falsely registered against him. He pressed for enlarging him on bail.

But the APP vehemently opposed the bail plea stating that the YouTuber would not obey the orders of the court and comply with the conditions, if released on bail.

The APP contended that the court granted him three months’ interim bail based on his petition seeking release for taking treatment. The bail period ended on March 25, but he did not surrender before the court concerned. Instead, he absconded and the police had to track him down, he said.

He also noted that as many as 48 cases have been pending against the YouTuber and prayed for the court not to grant him bail as he is currently detained under the Goondas Act.