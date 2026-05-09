AIADMK MLAs return after staying in Puducherry resort for three days, meet party chief Edappadi

AIADMK MLA-elects who have been staying at a resort in Puducherry for three days came to meet the party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence in Chennai on Saturday.
Around 30 AIADMK MLAs-elect were asked to stay at a private luxury beach resort in the Poornankuppam coastal belt since Wednesday night, to allegedly prevent them from "cross-voting or defections," as Vijay-led TVK is busy shoring up numbers to form a government after emerging as the single largest party in the April 23 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.
AIADMK sources told PTI that Palaniswami will chair a legislators' meeting to discuss the party's next move amid political uncertainty in forming the new government.
Senior AIADMK leaders including C Vijayabaskar, K P Anbalagan and B Valarmathi, among others, arrived at Palaniswami's city residence.
AIADMK sources further added that the meeting will also discuss about ally AMMK's charges against TVK about using a "forged" support letter to stake claim for government formation.
(With inputs from PTI)