Coimbatore drops from fourth position to 13 in class 12 board exam result

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore district has dropped from the fourth position to the 13th position in this year's class 12 board exam district pass percentage rankings after a decrease of 0.82%.

The district secured 96.66% this year, and it can be noted that the district, which had secured fourth place for the last four years, recorded 97.48% last year.

As many as 35,448 students appeared for the exam, of whom 34,264 passed and 1,184 failed. As many as 8,821 students from government schools appeared for the exam, of whom 8,235 passed and 586 failed. In corporation schools, 1,738 students appeared for the exam and 1,587 passed.

As many as 13 government schools, including those in Vellalore, Kangeyampalayam and Vilankurichi, seven government-aided schools and a total of 138 private matriculation schools achieved centum results in Coimbatore this year.

Meanwhile, student S Varnakrishna of Sundapalayam Government Higher Secondary School secured 590 marks out of 600 in the exam. She scored 98 marks in Tamil, 98 in English, 97 in Economics, 100 in Commerce, 99 in Accountancy and 98 in Computer Applications.

Varnakrishna, whose father is a car driver, told TNIE that she studied as per her teachers' guidance, and that she is set to pursue the Chartered Accountant (CA) course.