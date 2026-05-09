IUML says it will remain in DMK alliance

CHENNAI: While TVK was busy cobbling up numbers, the IUML episode caused confusion for a few hours, with the party clarifying its stance later.

Following the TVK leaders’ visit to the IUML office seeking the latter’s support, IUML national president KM Kader Mohideen, in a statement, said that his party welcomes the appeal of DMK president MK Stalin for the formation of a new government by following democratic process and that the two MLAs of IUML would support all such efforts.

This was construed as support for Vijay’s party since TVK leaders had already sought their support, the statement read.

However, later Kader Mohideen clarified that when the TVK leaders met him, he had categorically told them that the IUML would remain part of the DMK-led alliance forever.