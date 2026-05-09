Rangasamy to take oath as Puducherry CM on May 13

PUDUCHERRY: After his appointment as leader of NDA, N Rangasamy on Friday met Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and handed over a letter formally staking claim to form the new government in Puducherry. The swearing-in ceremony has been tentatively scheduled for May 13.

The NDA won 18 seats in the 30-member Assembly, securing more than 50% of the total seats. The All India NR Congress (AINRC) emerged victorious in 12 seats, while the BJP won four. The AIADMK and the Lakshya Jananaga Katchi (LJK) secured one seat each.

Prior to staking claim, a consultative meeting of NDA legislators was held at a private hotel, where Rangasamy was unanimously chosen as the CM candidate. Following this, Rangasamy met the L-G and submitted letters of support from alliance parties, marking a record fifth time he has staked claim to form a government in Puducherry. Sources said the L-G will forward the proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs for approval by the President and issuance of the warrant of appointment.