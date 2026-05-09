TN Class 12 board exams: Chennai tailor's daughter stitches together a fabulous win

CHENNAI: Dharsvini V, a student of Chennai Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School in Perambur, scored 586 out of 600 in the Class 12 examination, securing second rank among corporation school students in the city. Her father works as a tailoring staff in a shop, while her mother does housekeeping work.

Venkatesan S, her father said, “My weekly salary varies based on how much I stitch. My wife does housekeeping work in two or three houses. Most of the time, we are away from home. Despite her studies, Dharsvini also helps with household chores. We never sent her to tuition, but she wakes up early every morning to study. We knew she studied well. Even in class 10, she secured second rank in her school.”

Dharsvini scored centum in Economics and Accountancy. She said she wants to pursue a BA in Defence and Strategic Studies as she aims to prepare for the UPSC examinations. “I want to become an IAS officer, fulfilling my mother’s wish. I have decided to apply to Presidency College and Guru Nanak College,” she said.

Her mother, Kala V, told TNIE, “We were living in a two-room rented house, just now we have shifted. We struggle a lot doing daily wage work to support our children. I do not want my children to face the same hardships. I want her to study well and become an IAS officer.” Anyone wishing to assist Dharsvini can contact TNIE.