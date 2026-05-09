TNEA cut-off likely to drop as centum scorers in Class 12 exams decline

CHENNAI: A sharp decline in the number of centum scorers in core science subjects in the Class 12 State Board examinations is expected to bring down cut-off marks for engineering and other science-based professional courses in Tamil Nadu this year.

Data from the higher secondary examination results show that mathematics centum scorers have dropped drastically from 3,022 in 2025 to just 732 this year. Similarly, chemistry centums have fallen from 3,181 last year to 632 in 2026.

Educationists say the steep fall in top scores in science subjects will directly impact admissions to engineering and allied professional courses where cut-offs are calculated out of 200 based on physics, chemistry and mathematics marks.

Career guidance expert Ashwin R said his analysis of admission trends between 2022 and 2026 indicates that engineering cut-offs could decline by around 1 to 3.5 marks this year. He noted that courses dependent on biology marks are also likely to witness a similar trend.

“Veterinary and fisheries courses may see a reduction of around 1 to 3 marks in cut-offs, while agriculture admissions in government colleges could witness a fall of nearly 2 to 4 marks,” he said.