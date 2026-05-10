Vijay set to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM after TVK’s historic poll debut; Guv approves appointment of nine ministers

TVK founder C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will administer the oath office to Vijay, who heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, at a gala event at 10 am in the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium here.

Arlekar has approved the recommendation of CM-designate Vijay on the appointment of 9 ministers, the Lok Bhavan said in a release.

The new Cabinet comprises a woman minister S Keerthana.

"C Joseph Vijay, Chief Minister-designate has recommended a list of nine persons to be appointed as Ministers on May 9.

The Governor has approved the recommendation regarding the appointment of the ministers," the release said.

Arlekar is expected to administer the oath of office to the new Cabinet of Vijay that includes ministers: 'Bussy' N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K A Sengottaiyan, besides K G Arunraaj, P Venkataramanan, C T R Nirmal Kumar, A Rajmohan, Keerthana and K T Prabhu.

Vijay is expected to prove his majority on the floor of the Assembly through a vote of confidence on or before May 13.

(With inputs from PTI)