SC rejects plea challenging Madras HC order directing CBI probe into alleged scam involving DMK's Senthil Balaji

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with a Madras High Court order directing a CBI investigation into the alleged Rs 397-crore scam in the procurement of transformers for the TANGEDCO, involving former DMK minister V Senthil Balaji.

A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta refused to entertain the plea challenging the HC's direction for a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities that occurred during Balaji's tenure as Tamil Nadu's electricity minister between 2021 and 2023.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for an official of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), said there was no specific prayer before the high court seeking a CBI investigation and contended that the proceedings were politically motivated.

"There was no prayer for a CBI enquiry before the high court. It's a politically motivated case," Dave submitted.

Justice Nath said the court was empowered to direct such a probe if the circumstances warranted.

"We don't need a prayer. It depends upon how the court feels," the Bench observed.

Declining to entertain the special leave petition against the high court order, the court ordered that it was not inclined to entertain the appeal and said investigation in the matter should proceed independently without being influenced by any observations made by the high court.