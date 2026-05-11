Speaker election the first litmus test for TVK

CHENNAI: Even before settling into office, the TVK government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to face its first major political and legislative test — the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 17th Tamil Nadu Assembly.

With no single party enjoying a clear majority in the House, the Speaker’s election, scheduled for May 12, is expected to hinge on negotiations, consensus-building among post-poll allies — Congress, Left, VCK and IUML.

However, the Left parties and IUML continue to maintain ties with the DMK, giving the principal opposition party an indirect role in the developments surrounding the Speaker’s post. If a section of AIADMK MLAs decides to back TVK in the Speaker’s election, the ruling party may have its choice as the Speaker.

The Speaker’s post is important since he plays a crucial constitutional role, including conducting Assembly proceedings, deciding on disqualification petitions under the anti-defection law, and determining whether a government enjoys a majority during crucial situations. Due to this, the ruling party always wish to keep a senior functionary from it as the Speaker. In Tamil Nadu, on most of the occasions, since the ruling party had a majority, both posts went to them easily.