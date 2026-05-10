From poll promises to governance, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay faces tougher road ahead

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay, popularly known as 'Thalapathi' among his supporters, took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday, beginning a new political chapter marked by high public expectations and the challenge of fulfilling costly election promises amid mounting debt concerns.
Soon after taking office, Vijay unveiled three key announcements aimed at implementing his electoral commitments.
The first was a scheme offering 200 units of free electricity to domestic consumers in every billing cycle, albeit with conditions attached. Under the scheme, only households consuming up to 500 units during a two-month billing cycle would be eligible for the concession.
The announcement triggered criticism on social media, with detractors alleging that Vijay had promised 200 units of free electricity for all consumers during the campaign, but had now imposed restrictions on eligibility.
Vijay also announced the creation of 65 anti-narcotics task force units across the state to intensify action against drugs.
In another key announcement, he ordered the formation of a special task force for women’s safety, named the “Singa Pen Sirappu Athiradi Padai”. He said the unit would ensure swift action on complaints related to women’s safety.
However, several of the government’s other election promises remain to be implemented against the backdrop of what Vijay himself has described as a heavy debt burden.
Vijay said, "I have to tell you about the current status of the Tamil Nadu government. The state has been burdened with a debt exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore, and the treasury has been completely emptied, leaving an unbearable burden." He said his party-led government was taking over the responsibility only under such a situation.
Vijay's assurances in the party manifesto include Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women below 60 years, 8 gm gold (22 Ct valued at around Rs 1.13 lakh) for marriage and six free cooking gas cylinders a year, per family.
He has also promised a gold ring for every baby born in Tamil Nadu under the (Thai Maman Thanga Mothiram Thittam--Maternal uncle gold ring scheme) as the government's blessing, along with a "Baby Welcome Kit," comprising products offering nutritional support and baby dresses.
The TVK chief also assured a quality silk saree in addition to gold for indigent brides and interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh for women-run SHGs.
The actor-turned-politician assured corruption-free good governance if voted to power in his maiden electoral fight.
The manifesto also laid importance on education. To prevent school dropouts, mothers or guardians of children studying in government and state-aided schools will receive Rs 15,000 annually.
Vijay promised 100 special residential schools named after iconic leader K Kamaraj, credited with revolutionising education in the state, and higher education loans of up to Rs 20 lakh.
The TVK founder also assured the AI Ministry, AI University and AI City.
The manifesto placed a strong emphasis on agrarian welfare, too.
The party promised a full waiver of agricultural cooperative crop loans for farmers owning less than five acres of land, while those holding more than five acres will receive a 50 per cent waiver.
Additionally, the party promised a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane.
Addressing youth unemployment, Vijay pledged to create five lakh new government jobs and offer as many stipendiary internships.
Unemployed graduates will be provided a monthly aid of up to Rs 4,000.
For government employees, the party assured consideration of the Old Pension Scheme and the regularisation of contract workers, including nurses.
On the health front, he promised a drug-free Tamil Nadu.
Vijay also committed to modernising hospitals, providing free annual health checkups, and introducing a Rs 25 lakh family health insurance scheme.
The manifesto also included a Rs 3,000 monthly pension for the elderly and the differently-abled, patta (land deed) regularisation, and 100 per cent piped drinking water supply for all households.
Some of the policy interventions promised by TVK include a legal guarantee to provide essential government services like community certificates and land pattas, within a strictly specified timeframe.
Vijay also promised doorstep delivery of governance by implementing a system to deliver services, such as ration supplies, directly to the people.
He also assured that ease of doing business will be paramount to his government and promised a strict guarantee that business licences will be issued within 21 days.
(With inputs from PTI)