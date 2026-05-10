From poll promises to governance, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay faces tougher road ahead

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay, popularly known as 'Thalapathi' among his supporters, took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday, beginning a new political chapter marked by high public expectations and the challenge of fulfilling costly election promises amid mounting debt concerns.

Soon after taking office, Vijay unveiled three key announcements aimed at implementing his electoral commitments.

The first was a scheme offering 200 units of free electricity to domestic consumers in every billing cycle, albeit with conditions attached. Under the scheme, only households consuming up to 500 units during a two-month billing cycle would be eligible for the concession.

The announcement triggered criticism on social media, with detractors alleging that Vijay had promised 200 units of free electricity for all consumers during the campaign, but had now imposed restrictions on eligibility.

Vijay also announced the creation of 65 anti-narcotics task force units across the state to intensify action against drugs.

In another key announcement, he ordered the formation of a special task force for women’s safety, named the “Singa Pen Sirappu Athiradi Padai”. He said the unit would ensure swift action on complaints related to women’s safety.

However, several of the government’s other election promises remain to be implemented against the backdrop of what Vijay himself has described as a heavy debt burden.

Vijay said, "I have to tell you about the current status of the Tamil Nadu government. The state has been burdened with a debt exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore, and the treasury has been completely emptied, leaving an unbearable burden." He said his party-led government was taking over the responsibility only under such a situation.