Stalin, EPS skip Vijay's swearing-in function

CHENNAI: The swearing-in ceremony of Vijay and his ministers saw some surprising attendees and a few notable absentees. Leaders from both the principal opposition parties – DMK president MK Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami – were conspicuously missing from the event.

Vijay’s parents – SA Chandrasekar and Shoba Chandrasekar – were present at the ceremony. Several of his longtime friends from the film industry, including actress Trisha Krishnan, also attended.

The event also saw the presence of controversial lottery baron Santiago Martin, his wife MLA-elect Leema Rose, and their daughter Daisy Martin Arjuna. Daisy is married to TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna, who took oath as a minister on Sunday.

Among other notable attendees was Kayalvizhi, daughter of MK Alagiri, who had recently spoken to the media about her father being sidelined in DMK.

Among political parties, leaders from CPI, CPM, VCK and Congress, all of whom supported TVK, were present. While VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan was absent, party MLA and leader Vanni Arasu attended the ceremony.