‘DMK, AIADMK wanted me as CM to keep TVK out’: Thirumavalavan

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Wednesday claimed that both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had approached him with a proposal to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and head a possible alliance between the two Dravidian rivals aimed at preventing the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam from coming to power.

The VCK MP’s remarks came on a day when a section of AIADMK MLAs opposed to party chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami accused him of attempting to forge an alliance with archrival DMK to keep TVK out of power.

The dissident faction has since extended support to the government led by C. Joseph Vijay ahead of the floor test scheduled for Wednesday.

The DMK, however, dismissed the allegations.