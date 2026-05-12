Madras HC reserves orders on Periakaruppan’s petition against TVK’s win by one vote

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has reserved orders on the writ petitions filed by senior DMK leader KR Periakaruppan, who lost by one vote to TVK’s R Seenivasa Sethupathi in Tirupattur Assembly segment in Sivaganga, over a disputed postal ballot in the recently-concluded election.

The petitioner had sought directions to the ECI authorities concerned to secure the postal ballot, which was mistakenly sent to another constituency, and restrain the winner from participating in the Assembly proceedings.

A summer vacation bench of justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthilkumar on Monday reserved the orders after senior counsel G Rajagopalan, representing ECI, filed an affidavit and made his submissions.

Periakaruppan had moved the court with the urgent petitions seeking its interference under Article 226 of the Constitution stating that one postal ballot belonging to his constituency was wrongly sent to Tirupattur Assembly segment in Tirupattur district, where the returning officer rejected the vote instead of sending it back to Tirupattur where had contested.