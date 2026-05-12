Madras HC restrains Tirupattur TVK MLA from participating in floor test over ‘one-vote win’ row

CHENNAI: In a setback to the TVK, the Madras High Court on Tuesday temporarily restrained R Seenivasa Sethupathi, the MLA representing Tirupattur in Sivaganga district, from participating in Assembly proceedings, including the confidence vote that the government led by actor Vijay is set to face to prove its majority on the floor of the House.

A Division Bench comprising Justices L. Victoria Gowri and N. Senthilkumar granted the “limited interim injunction” on petitions filed by former minister and senior DMK leader KR Periakaruppan, who had lost the election by one vote.

He approached the court with urgent writ petitions seeking to restrain Seenivasa Sethupathi from participating in Assembly proceedings, as one postal ballot belonging to the Tirupattur constituency in Sivaganga district was wrongly dispatched to the Tirupattur constituency in Tirupattur district.

He also prayed that the court direct the authorities to secure the postal ballot and count it.

The Bench held that Periakaruppan had made out a strong prima facie case for a limited interim protective order.

“There shall be an order of interim injunction restraining the sixth respondent/returned candidate (Seenivasa Sethupathi) from voting or otherwise taking part in any floor test, including confidence motions, no-confidence motions, trust votes, or any voting proceedings in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly where the numerical strength of the House is tested, until further orders of this court,” the Bench said in its order.

However, the court clarified that the interim order should not be construed as setting aside the election of Seenivasa Sethupathi, nor should it be treated as conferring any right upon the petitioner to be declared elected.