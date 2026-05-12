TVK leaves door open for support of AIADMK, PMK

CHENNAI: Despite crossing the majority mark with the external support of Left parties, VCK and IUML, Vijay’s TVK still keeps the AIADMK and PMK channel open to “run a stable government without any hurdle for the next five years”, sources in TVK told TNIE.

According to sources in TVK, a section of second rung leaders are not in favour of the support received from the Left parties, VCK and IUML, as they said “it wouldn’t let the government function independently”.

“For every policy decision and for every scheme, we have to consult five parties. These five parties wouldn’t just accept the decisions taken by the TVK immediately, and hence it would be a trouble in the long run.

Hence, the channel with AIADMK and PMK are still open,” a source privy to the developments told TNIE, adding it would materialise only if they sever their ties with BJP.

“If we get the support of AIADMK, we would be able to run the government peacefully without much ideological clash,” the source added.

VCK accepts share in power

The source also confirmed the VCK had already accepted for a share in power, but not immediately. “VCK didn’t want to take it immediately, since they are part of the DMK alliance. They said they would build a momentum and then would join the cabinet,” the source in TVK said.