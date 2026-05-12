TVK leaves door open for support of AIADMK, PMK

CHENNAI: Despite crossing the majority mark with the external support of Left parties, VCK and IUML, Vijay’s TVK still keeps the AIADMK and PMK channel open to “run a stable government without any hurdle for the next five years”, sources in TVK told TNIE.
According to sources in TVK, a section of second rung leaders are not in favour of the support received from the Left parties, VCK and IUML, as they said “it wouldn’t let the government function independently”.
“For every policy decision and for every scheme, we have to consult five parties. These five parties wouldn’t just accept the decisions taken by the TVK immediately, and hence it would be a trouble in the long run.
Hence, the channel with AIADMK and PMK are still open,” a source privy to the developments told TNIE, adding it would materialise only if they sever their ties with BJP.
“If we get the support of AIADMK, we would be able to run the government peacefully without much ideological clash,” the source added.
VCK accepts share in power
The source also confirmed the VCK had already accepted for a share in power, but not immediately. “VCK didn’t want to take it immediately, since they are part of the DMK alliance. They said they would build a momentum and then would join the cabinet,” the source in TVK said.
A senior VCK leader also confirmed it. “Thalaivar has taken a decision to join (cabinet), but, he is weighing how the public would take it. Hence, he is delaying the decision to join the TVK government,”a VCK leader said.
TVK, which was short of the majority mark 118, first held talks with the AIADMK to support the government. However, after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami turned it down soon, the second rung leaders headed by TVK general secretary (Election Campaign Managament) Aadhava Arjuna had sought support from the DMK allies including Congress, CPI, CPM, VCK and IUML.
Although TVK offered to share power with the parties that extended their support to form the government, so far, except Congress, all other parties, including CPI, CPM, VCK and IUML, have opted to extend support from outside.
Meanwhile, VCK general secretary and MP D Ravikumar, in a post on X, indicated Congress’s decision to walk out of the DMK alliance without prior consultation has generated considerable resentment among DMK cadre and might tone down their BJP stand, hinting at VCK’s reconsideration of continuing in the DMK alliance.